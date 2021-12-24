Where the Heck Does Elon Musk Actually Live? Here's a Timeline of His Recent Homes

Where in the world is Elon Musk? The internet would sure like to know…

This June, rumors spread that Musk lives in a prefabricated tiny house, with a modest rent of a few hundred dollars a month. But recently, a new rumor hit the net: that Elon Musk lives in an Austin mansion owned by Ken Howery, a controversial entrepreneur and Trump associate who co-founded PayPal with Musk.