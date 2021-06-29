Elon Musk Lives in a Tiny House for $250 Per Month

According to Boxabl’s website, the prefabricated Casita (which translates to cottage or little house in Spanish) can be purchased for as low as $49,500 (another potential confirmation that Musk really does live in a Boxabl, since he mentioned his house is worth about $50K), or rented for as low as $250 per month.

Excuse me while I take in the fact that the third-richest person in the world’s rent is significantly cheaper than mine…