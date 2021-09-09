Can a Boat Be an EV? Behind Cannes Yachting Festival's Fast-Charging Demonstration

Although electric boats haven't quite gained the momentum that electric cars have in recent years, it seems like the market is continuously growing as the world becomes more eco-conscious. According to Aqua, the EV boat market is expected to skyrocket, with a predicted 1 million electric boats in the water across the globe, by 2030. Driving an electric boat is also becoming more enticing to users who can afford to make the switch, as the market's worth is predicted to be at $20 billion by 2027.