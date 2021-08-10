Range Anxiety: How EV Drivers Can Avoid Running Out of Power

There are other things you can do to ensure you're conserving the max amount of energy. Close your windows, and keep your seat heaters and coolers off (if that's an option). Also keep the air conditioning on low, if possible, and remember to always turn your car off when you get out (though it can be tricky to remember since the car is so quiet to begin with). These are obvious tips, but they all make a difference — so if you want to avoid range anxiety, we strongly suggest taking our advice.