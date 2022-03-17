DIY: Eco-Friendly Holi Colors to Make at Home

Lifestyle Asia lists several brands that sell eco-friendly Holi colors, but if you're making your own it's best to go the eco-friendly route.

"Celebrating an eco-friendly Holi gives you the freedom to have fun along with the pleasure of protecting the environment," reads an EcoWare piece called How To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi. "Not only this by making your Holi celebrations eco-friendly you also save money, which otherwise could have spent on harmful colors and other irrelevant products."