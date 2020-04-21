Celebrate Earth Day 2020 at Home With These Livestreams

#EarthDayLive starts tomorrow and we just released the full schedule — including appearances by AOC, Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Ruffalo. +40,000 have RSVP'd — help us double that number! #StoptheMoneyPipeline #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/jQKQqBKtda pic.twitter.com/8zlntXzIJa

The US Climate Strike Coalition and Stop The Money Pipeline Coalition (two groups made up of more than 500 organizations) have partnered up to organize Earth Day Live, a three-day event of livestreams kicking off on Earth Day. Earth Day Live is hosting multiple panels throughout the day on April 22 (and on April 23 and 24 as well). On April 22, there will be musical performances from artists including Questlove, Jack Johnson, Jason Mraz, and Rain Phoenix, as well as messages from celebrities including Patricia Arquette, Chelsea Handler, and Rainn Wilson.

There will also be tons of exciting panels throughout the day — highlights include:

2:00 p.m. ET: "Blackness, Feminism, and the Climate Emergency"

3:30 p.m. ET: Moby, Joaquin Phoenix, Dr. Michael Greger, and more will discuss "The Link Between COVID-19 & The Climate Emergency"

4:00 p.m. ET: "Healthy Cooking For a Healthy Planet: A Plant-Based Cooking Segment"

Wednesday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. ET to Friday, April 24, 9:00 p.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule to to RSVP to the livestream.