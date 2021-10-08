When you buy a home, even a tiny one, you have to consider a few different things, such as the cost of living, and how eco-friendly or energy-efficient that home is. You also need to consider what that home might be worth if you were ever to resell it. People assume that because a house is tiny, its resale value couldn’t possibly be higher than what was initially paid for it, but is that merely an unfair stigma or actual fact? Do tiny homes appreciate in value or lose value over time?