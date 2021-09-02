Do Farmers Markets Participate in EBT and SNAP Programs?

At Green Matters, we’re all about shopping locally and sustainably. Farmers markets are a great way to do this. They help local business, minimize environmental impact, and provide some of the tastiest, most nutritious produce around. Farmers markets are also a great place to get some delicious homemade jams and baked goods.

Farmers markets used to be a cash-only enterprise, but these days, they take credit and digital forms of currency. But do farmers markets take EBT or SNAP payments as well?