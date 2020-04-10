This Non-Toxic, All-Natural Play-Dough Recipe Provide for Hours of Safe Entertainment

Jamielyn Nye's play-dough recipe on I Heart Naptime is incredibly easy, it takes less than five minutes to make, the ingredients cost less than $1, and apparently, the play-dough lasts for anywhere from several weeks to a few months. Start out by measuring two cups of flour, 3/4 cups of salt, and four teaspoons of cream of tartar. Then, blend them all together in a bowl.

Once the dry ingredients are blended, add two cups of lukewarm water, two tablespoons of vegetable or coconut oil, and food coloring. Cook the mixture over medium heat, and stir continuously, until the concoction thickens. When it transforms into a ball, remove your mixture from the heat and place it in a gallon size bag. After letting it cool and kneading it to smooth perfection, you can try recreating it in as many color options as possible.