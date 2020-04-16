How to Make Your Own DIY Ant Spray

The weather warming up means so many exciting things — hopefully a foreseeable end to the coronavirus outbreak, flowers blooming, and, eventually, summer beach days. But it could mean one not so positive thing, too: an influx in pests both inside and outside.

As the weather gets hotter, you may notice fruit flies, gnats, and even ants making their way (uninvited!) into your home. All three of these creepy crawlers are, well, creepy, but ants can be particularly annoying to get rid of. While some people may choose to eradicate bugs and other pests with traditional sprays laced with harmful chemicals, it’s totally understandable if you would prefer to treat your home with a safer bug spray. (Not to mention, during stay-at-home orders, we’re trying to make as few trips to the store as possible.)

Luckily, you can make a non-toxic, low-waste spray from the comfort of your own home. Ready to get your DIY on and get ants out of your house? Let’s get started.

Ants may venture into the bathroom because of leaks as well. Frequently check your toilet, sinks, bathtubs, and showers for leaks or drips, clean the bathroom with disinfectant often, and make sure none of your soaps, shampoo, conditioner, or body wash bottles are leaking.

According to Dr. Michael Bentley, entomologist and director of training and education for NPMA, “Ants have a sweet tooth, just like many of us, which leaves our kitchens particularly vulnerable to an infestation. In addition to the crumbs and spills we leave behind, our sinks provide a water source, which ants need to survive.”

There’s a good reason that kitchens are the most popular area of the home to ants. These tiny insects are looking for food! Believe it or not, it’s not just food that ants are in search of. They also come into the house looking for water, too. If you leave food out on the counters or tables, tend to take a while to clean up spills, and store fruit outside of the fridge, your kitchen may be more susceptible to an ant infestation. Other factors like water buildup, faucet leaks, dishes left in the sink, and not rinsed-out drink containers in the recycling bin can also “invite” ants into the house.

We may associate ants with infiltrating picnics, but they are so much peskier when they make their way indoors. In fact, ants are considered to be No. 1 nuisance pest in America, according to PestWorld.org . After all, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) conducted a survey that found that kitchens are 96 percent vulnerable to ants and bathrooms are 88 percent vulnerable.

How to make a natural DIY ant killer:

There are a few different ways to make your own natural DIY ant killer. If one of these ways doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. There are a few other alternatives to fall back on. Baking Soda Mixing equal parts baking soda and powdered sugar is one way to naturally kill ants with spray, as these two ingredients act like a one-two punch. The ants are attracted to the sugar, which they harvest and take it back to their nest. According to Arrow Termite and Pest Control , once the ants return to their nest, the baking soda dries out their bodies, ultimately killing them.

Chalk It may sound like the stuff of your great-grandmother’s myths, but it’s actually true. Ants will not cross over a line of chalk. While it’s not a type of spray, it’s a line of chalk is actually a great alternative. Chalk actually disrupts an ant’s natural pheromone trail, which is why they avoid crossing it. However, if you choose to keep ants away with a chalk line, there’s a few things you have to know. First, you have to make sure you draw it in the right spot – between where they enter your home and the food source that they’re after. Second, you’ll have to redraw the chalk line somewhat regularly.