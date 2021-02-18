Here's Why 22-Year-Old Climate Activist, Disha Ravi, Was Arrested In New Delhi

Prior to the establishment of these new farm bills , India's government determined the prices of crops, so farmers were guaranteed buyers and profits, though that is no longer the case. In September 2020, India's parliament signed a series of three farm acts which no longer guarantee any kind of profit for the farmers.

Farmers are now required to sell directly to consumers without any government aid, or those minimum profits. Now, farmers are struggling, and are very worried about inevitably falling into debt.

Ravi was remanded in custody for five days on Sunday, and government groups such as the Delhi Commission for Women are working to get more information on her case. We hope both Ravi and India's farmers get the justice they deserve.