DDT Waste Is Still Polluting the Environment, Decades After the U.S. Banned the Insecticide

The Los Angeles Times described the dumping incident as “so reckless it seemed unimaginable,” and a better phrase could not have been selected.

DDT was originally made by the Montrose Chemical Corporation, and though Montrose it is not directly responsible for the hundreds of thousands of barrels that wound up dumped off Catalina Island, The Guardian reports that Montrose did contract with the California Salvage Company to dispose of more than 2,000 barrels a month for years.