5 Craft Ideas to Reuse and Upcycle Your Old Plastic Coffee Containers

It can be difficult to brew a sustainable cup of coffee at home . While we recommend finding coffee that is ethically sourced and packaged sustainably , unfortunately, it’s not always possible. But don’t feel guilty if you end up with a plastic coffee container every now and again. Sure, you can always turn to the coffee beans in the bulk section of your local grocery store or opt for reusable K-cup pods if you’re brewing in a Keurig.

But for those unexpected moments where you find yourself reaching for a plastic coffee container – whether it’s accidentally or out of necessity because your other options are limited – you always have the option of turning your used plastic coffee containers into something new: Crafts!

Upcycled birdhouse

Birds are always seeking out homes and building materiials, which can unfortunately lead to birds picking through harmful trash and litter. Instead, make a safe, upcycled birdhouse and post it up in your yard. All you need is an empty plastic coffee can, glue, and either a scissor or Exacto knife to transform your old coffee container into a birdhouse, according to this tutorial from Angel Girl PJ.

First, make sure to clean the container, leaving behind no traces of coffee. Once the container is thoroughly cleaned out, you can measure the entrance and exit hole, ensuring it's enough for a bird to slip through but small enough to keep out predators. Sun Catcher Studio reports that birdhouse holes should be anywhere from 4 to 6 inches tall and 1.5 to 2.5 inches wide, to accommodate bird species like bluebird, chickadee, flicker, and house finch.

Once you have appropriately measured the entrance hole, use scissors or an Exacto knife to cut into the coffee container. Take extra care to make sure there are no sharp, jagged edges of the plastic sticking out, as these could potentially hurt the birds. You may want to even sand down the edges of the hole, too, to ensure the entrance is safe and smooth. Then, decorate as you please — the world is your oyster.