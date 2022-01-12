Reviewers Are Loving Chipotle's Plant-Based Chorizo

At first, Alvarez noticed a pea-heavy aftertaste when the chorizo was eaten on its own, but once he mixed the chorizo in with the rice, he said it “really passed as meat.” And once he tried the chorizo in a taco, he rated it a 10 out of 10, adding, “Overall, it is one of the better plant-based meats out there in my opinion.” Alvarez even declared that he liked this more than Chipotle’s brisket, chicken, and steak offerings. “As a meat eater, I would order this again,” he said, and recommended the product to both vegans and meat eaters.