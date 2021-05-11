With the World Reopening, People Are Surrendering Their “Pandemic Pets”

As reported by Glamour, the RSPCA finds that people are abandoning about 40 pets every day in England and Wales as of the spring of 2021— and multiple shelters have observed this increase in pet surrenders firsthand.

For instance, in March 2020, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home , a shelter with three locations across the U.K., was able to find homes for almost every animal they had within a few weeks. But in the spring of 2021, as England opened back up, Battersea has seen the amount of surrendered cats and dogs double over the course of a few months, Euronews reported.

Ashley Roberts of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Maryland also observed a spike in pet adoptions early on in the pandemic, due to so many people working from home or having freer schedules, as she explained to BBC News. However, that has changed in the past few months.

“We in the past couple of months have definitely seen some more returns,” Roberts said in May 2021, adding that over the past month, there was almost double the amount of animals in the shelter as there was in January of this year.