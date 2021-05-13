This Dog Wellness Startup Might Reimburse Your 2020 Pet Adoption Fees

Although our traditional tax season has come and gone, some of us are still reaping the benefits of good deeds we did last year — like welcoming a new furry friend to the family. Adopting a pet might not give you major tax breaks as a massive donation or fostering a child would, but it's nevertheless considered a good deed that deserves a reward — that's why pet wellness startup, Jinx , is offering to reimburse your dog adoption fees from 2020.

"At Jinx, we believe that dogs are more than just pets, they are family," Terri Rockovich, Jinx's CEO said in a statement sent to Green Matters. "2020 was an unprecedented year for many and so many people brought new dogs into their lives during this time, so we want to give back to those who gave a little bit of themselves to rescue a dog."

How can I get my pet adoption fees reimbursed?

If you were one of many who chose to extend your family last year with a new furry friend, Jinx is offering to cover your adoption fees. Beginning on Tax Day 2021 (May 17) and running through the federal tax extension deadline of Oct. 17, Jinx will be running its Jinx (Tax) Returns for Rescues campaign, and paying back $10,000 worth of new pet parents' adoption fees. And luckily, the process of applying for reimbursement is relatively simple.

To apply for reimbursement through Jinx's (Tax) Returns for Rescues campaign, pet parents will be required to prove their eligibility by filling out this form. They will be required to confirm the dog's adoption date did, in fact, take place in 2020, and they will have to share the receipt as proof that the adoption fees were actually paid. As previously mentioned, make sure to apply soon, because the company is only covering enough fees until it hits $10,000.

"Our goal with Jinx (Tax) Returns for Rescues is to reimburse as many people as we can over the next few months and further give back to the amazing rescue community," Rockovich explained.

