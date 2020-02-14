FDA Lab Animals Can Now Be Adopted Instead of Euthanized After Experiments

For years, tens of thousands of animals have been euthanized after federal lab testing. I'm a proud co-sponsor of the AFTER Act, which will direct federal agencies to assist with the relocation of these precious animals into sanctuaries & loving homes. https://t.co/ORjzhdWwnF

In 2018, U.S. researchers experimented on about 780,070 animals (including 70,797 primates, 59,401 dogs, and 18,619 cats), according to Cruelty Free International. So even though hundreds of thousands of animals will continue suffering at the FDA's hands every year, at least many of their lives will be spared from now on.

As the FDA and other scientists continue researching ways to reduce animal testing — and as legislators continue to push for the AFTER Act — hopefully the agency will soon banish animal testing for good.