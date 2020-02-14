We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
FDA Lab Animals Can Now Be Adopted Instead of Euthanized After Experiments

The Food and Drug Administration just announced a policy change that could save the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent lab animals. Under the new policy, the FDA will no longer require animals used for lab experiments to be killed after testing is complete — from now on, all healthy animals may be adopted, sent to shelters, or retired to sanctuaries. 

In the U.S. (as well as many other countries), it is legally required for all drugs to be tested on animals, and each individual animal is typically only used to test one drug before being killed.