This Is What Happens When You Get Struck by Lightning

According to the New York State Department of Health, the best thing to do when someone gets hit by lightning is to call for medical help right away. Then, move to treat any victims who are unconscious. Check for a heartbeat and breathing. If you are qualified, attempt CPR until paramedics arrive. Note that there is no danger of an electrical charge lingering in the body at this point, so it will be safe to touch the victim. Just keep them alive until help can arrive.