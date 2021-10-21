California Anticipating Major Floods, Two Days After Declaring Drought Emergency

Things have taken an unexpected turn in the Golden State. Following California governor Gavin Newsom's announcement of a statewide drought emergency on Oct. 19, a high-level atmospheric river directed at Northern California is predicted to result in some possible floods. Communities in the northernmost part of the state are anticipating quite a bit of rain, and the Sierra Nevada is expecting a few feet of snow. And while some are excited for this phenomena, others are incredibly nervous.

"Category 5 Atmospheric River now in the forecast for the Bay Area, with 3 to 4 up and down the coast. Should be fairly strong with heavy rain and mountain snow. Still a few days out but models are coming into agreement on a significant event," storm chaser Logan Giles tweeted on Oct. 19.

