Here’s Why Animal Activists Celebrate Black Cat Awareness Month in October

If you have a weak stomach, you may want to skip this: for years, it's been rumored that people like to sacrifice black cats during the month of October. That's why many shelters often won't adopt out black cats on or around Halloween — some just skip the entire month of October.

"This is a time when blood rituals take place," ASPCA's director of animal placement, Hedy Litke, said in 1999, as per The Smithsonian. "Black cats are often sacrificed.”