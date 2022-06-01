Just in Time for Global Running Day, These Are the Best Running Cities in the U.S.

Seattle notoriously has a massive community of outdoorsy folks — whether you enjoy hiking, playing ultimate frisbee, or skiing, you're bound to connect with other like-minded sporty people. But the running community in the PNW is absolutely incredible. With Seattle Running Club, as well as an abundance of other major clubs, there are so many ways to meet and run with others in your neighborhood. And because it's so scenic, it'll make for some seriously awesome running views.