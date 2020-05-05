Australian Teenager Makes Biodegradable "Plastic" Out of Discarded Prawn Shells

Australian teenager Angelina Arora is determined to solve the plastic crisis — and that determination led her to developing a biodegradable, plastic-free material made out of some pretty unconventional materials. Her bioplastic is composed of prawn shells, which would otherwise be a waste product of the fishing industry, and the sticky protein from silkworm cocoons.

Angelina, 17, first came up with the idea to create a plastic alternative a few years ago, when she was just 13. As she explained in a May 2019 TEDxYouth talk in Sydney, she first experimented by making a bioplastic out of various plant-based materials, such as cornstarch.

Unfortunately her cornstarch plastic was water soluble, so it wasn’t durable enough to package food — but, more importantly, “we’d be taking away a potential food source by wasting it, which is a massive problem when there’s so much food scarcity around the world,” Angelina said.

One day, Angelina was at a fish and chips shop, and she saw “kilos and kilos” of prawn shells, crab tails, and fish heads, “destined for the bin.” She suddenly noticed the prawn shells resembled plastic — so she collected as many prawn shells as she could, took them to the lab, and started experimenting.

In her research, she found that prawn shells contain a polysaccharide called chiton, which she was able to extract, convert to chitosan, and combine with fibroin, the silk from which spiders make their webs, to create her biodegradable plastic. As TruthTheory recently reported, Angelina’s bioplastic now seems to be made with fibroin from silkworm cocoons rather than spider silk.

Her bioplastic can break down in 33 days, it releases no toxic chemicals into the environment in the process, and it’s clear, durable, and water insoluble. Angelina’s invention is not yet on the market, but she is currently working to get it approved for medical applications.

Angelina has won several awards for her innovation, including the 2018 BHP Billiton Foundation Science and Engineering Awards’ Innovator to Market award, the 2019 Australian Geographic Society’s Young Conservationist of the Year award, and the grand award winner at the prestigious International Science — to name a few.

“I didn’t want to just do a project, I wanted to do something more meaningful and something where I could actually make a difference to the world,” Angelina told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) in November 2019.

Even though the prawn shells being used would have otherwise gone to waste, there is a bit of irony (or perhaps accidental vertical integration) to using something from the fishing industry to create something to reduce plastic pollution. That’s because most of the plastic pollution in the ocean actually comes from the fishing industry.