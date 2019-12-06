Fires Across Australia Flood Sydney With Smoke

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hasn't done much to educate the public on the link between these fires and the climate crisis — in fact, he denied that curbing emissions could have prevented these fires. "The suggestion that any way shape or form that Australia, accountable for 1.3 percent of the world’s emissions, that the individual actions of Australia are impacting directly on specific fire events, whether it’s here or anywhere else in the world, that doesn’t bear up to credible scientific evidence," he said last month, according to The Guardian.