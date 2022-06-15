Arizona’s Monsoon Season Is Starting — Here Are the Predictions So Far

Though monsoon season comes with obvious risks (such as floods, high winds, and mudslides), it also comes with benefits. Monsoons are storms caused by changing winds, and particularly arid regions rely on the rain monsoon season brings. Farmers and families across Arizona, for example, hope the impending monsoon season, which starts on June 15, will bring much-needed moisture to the state's desert climate.

And based on Arizona's 2022 monsoon predictions, it seems like locals could get lucky.