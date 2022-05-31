Here’s What You Need to Know About Hurricane Agatha 2022

It's assumed this storm formed from a tropical wave that came off the coast of Africa.

"Since the African monsoon typically does not start producing tropical waves until early- or mid-May, there simply aren't enough initial disturbances to get many eastern Pacific hurricanes in May," Yale Climate Connections meteorologist, Jeff Masters, told CBS News. "In addition, May water temperatures are cooler than they are at the peak of the season, and wind shear is typically higher."