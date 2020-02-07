Antarctica Weather Just Hit a New High: Summer Temperatures

Rising global temperatures are unquestionably linked to the climate crisis. As human activities (namely burning fossil fuels) continue putting greenhouse gases into the air, the global temperature continues to rise. That is why the central tangible goal of the Paris Agreement is to "strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change" by keeping this century's global temperature rise at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. To do this, the Paris Agreement asks that all countries who signed the agreement (nearly every country on the planet) set goals to bring their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by the second half of the century.