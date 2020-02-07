We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Antarctica Weather Just Hit a New High: Summer Temperatures

Antarctica, the continent known for, well, being very cold, is getting warmer. On Thursday, Feb. 6, Antarctica hit a temperature of 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit (or 18.3 degrees Celsius), possibly the highest temperature ever recorded on the continent.

As reported by AFP, Argentina's National Meteorological Service recorded the temperature on an Argentine research base called Esperanza. The base is located on the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula in an area known as Argentine Antarctica, not too far from Argentina itself (which is located in southern South America). The region was claimed as a national territory by Argentina more than 100 years ago. According to AFP, the previous highest recorded temperature in Antarctica was 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit (or 17.5 degrees Celsius) in March 2015.