Areas With Greater Amounts of Air Pollution May Experience Higher Coronavirus Death Rates

From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists and medical professionals alike have warned those over the age of 60, as well as anyone with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems, to be extra cautious, as the effects of the virus are more likely to be harmful to older and immuno-compromised parties. But apparently, the environment can also take an extra toll on the virus' victims.

Studies are now showing that air pollution may be linked to higher coronavirus-related death rate s — stay tuned for everything we know regarding the matter.

Scientists now say air pollution is linked to greater coronavirus fatalities.

New research regarding the coronavirus is coming out every single day, and Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health's latest study shows that patients who have had long term exposure to air pollution (specifically PM 2.5) are more likely to die from the disease, according to The New York Times.

After analyzing 3,080 counties nationwide, scientists found that patients living in cleaner cities are less likely to succumb to the infection, as their lungs are stronger and can more easily fight off infections like COVID-19. Sadly, the study also showed that if New York City had lowered its PM 2.5 levels by just one microgram per cubic meter over the last two decades, almost 250 lives could have been saved by this point in the pandemic.

With these new findings, hospitals are urged to use special precautions around patients who have had extended amounts of exposure to air pollution. However, finding the proper resources in areas like New York City can be especially difficult when hospitals citywide are low on ventilators and other medical necessities.