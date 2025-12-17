Have a Fur Lined Coat? You May Be Wearing It All Wrong, According to One Fashionista "Why didn't the tag come with instructions?" By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 17 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: jessica.alzamora.xo/TikTok

Anyone who has ever been on the internet before knows just how often you can see people arguing over something in the comments. From the questionably colored dress (is it black and blue or white and gold?) to talking about politics, everyone has an opinion. However, one woman's take on the right way to wear the hood of a coat has everyone divided in the best way possible. That's because the suggested "correct" way to wear a coat may actually be a smart hack for some folks.

But of course, there are naysayers who think that this idea is a really bad one, since making the change could defeat the purpose of having a fur-lined hood. In the end, the "correct" way to wear it may be in the eye of the beholder, since it could all boil down to personal preference in the end. Just take a look at what we mean, and see if you think that this TikToker has stumbled onto the truth, or if she's completely incorrect when you says you're wearing your winter coat wrong.

A woman says people are wearing their coats wrong.

If you have a coat with a fur-trimmed hood, you're going to want to see the video shared by @jessica.alzamora.xo. That's because the TikToker says that people who have fur around the edge of the hood of their coats are wearing it wrong when they leave the fur on the outer edge of the coat. Instead, she says that the fur should be flipped inward so that it creates a seal between your face and your coat, blocking the cold and wind from getting into your hood when you're wearing it up.

She demonstrated what she meant in her video, which racked up 503,700 likes in the first three days it was posted. "You're wearing your winter coat wrong, and I'm sorry to be this person but it's eight degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm," she captioned the video. Apparently, 10,700 people felt strongly enough about the advice to speak up about it, and the comments quickly filled up with people who were both for and against the idea.

@jessica.alzamora.xo You’re wearing your winter coat wrong, and I’m sorry to be this person but it’s 8 degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm 😭 this is how you wear the fur part of your coat properly. #fyp #chicago #winter ♬ original sound - Jessica Alzamora

This coat hack has left the internet divided.

There were those in the comments who were grateful for the idea, no matter how she came to figure it out. "Even if she made this up, it’s genius," one person wrote. "Why didn't the tag come with instructions?" another person joked. However, critics were quick to call out some major flaws surrounding the idea, including the fact that the coat has been worn "fur out" by indigenous people in Alaska for generations.

"Nope, that is definitely not how you’re supposed to wear it," a critic chimed in. "The fur is supposed to be out to block wind. Have you never seen any Inuit people?" Several others seconded this claim, saying that the fun also served as an added layer of protection from falling snowflakes.