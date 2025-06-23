Landscaping Expert Calls Out a Popular Mulching Trend — Says It Is a ‘Literal Tree Abuse’

An Atlanta-based arborist voiced against a problematic gardening practice that suffocates trees and impacts their health.

Gardening practices are not all scientifically backed, and some are merely done because they are popular or recurring. But arborist and TikTok creator, Christie Bryant, who goes by @speakingfortrees, voiced against a common gardening practice that does not benefit but instead causes detriment to the tree. Or in her words, “tree abuse” and “cruelty.” In a viral clip, she shared thought-provoking insights on how a popular mulching trend, which is all the rage in cities, is not the ideal way to care for trees.

Mulch at the base of a tree trunk at Winter approaches. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Roberto Machado Noa)

Volcano mulching: A big no-no

Christie Bryant explains why volcano mulching is bad for Maple trees. (Image Source: TikTok | @speakingfortrees.)

Bryant, a certified arborist based in Atlanta, filmed herself reacting to a garden of trees spaced evenly beside a road. She pointed at the volcano mulching near the base of all the trees and asked, “Has Mother Nature ever planted a tree in a volcano?” Each one of the trees behind her showcased the same type of mulching practice, which urged the expert to compare with forests and woody areas. She debated that trees in the woods do not grow with volcanic mulches at the base, and the practice is anything but natural. Throwing shade at the people who planted those trees, she said that the fact should be obvious to them.

Why is it bad for plants?

Arborist advises how to save a tree from volcano mulching. (Image Source: TikTok | @speakingfortrees)

Walking up to a nearby red Maple tree, which is apparently popular in parking lots, Bryant then discussed the tree’s complex root system. She hinted that the tree species were not fit for the location because the volcanic mulching had exposed the tree’s roots on the ground. This would make the roots susceptible to being cut down by lawn mowers. She took a closer look at the roots and showed how they appeared run over. She compared them to branches being cut down without reason. "Grab this mulch, pull it out to where the end of the roots hit the soil, and let the tree live its life. This is literal tree abuse. This is cruelty,” Bryant advised.

Viewers share insights

To huge brown trees. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Johannes Plenio)

Many people were enlightened by Bryant’s claims, while a few others suggested they never went by this practice for the right reasons. One person (@m.yarnell) said, “I’m a landscaper and I get so fired up about this! Just because people do it doesn’t mean it’s right! No mulch volcano.” Another (@priority_rainforest) expressed, “It makes me so mad, and why not just have the whole grass area be a forest?” “I planted my maple without the volcano, and all of my neighbors have the volcano. I am so relieved my instincts were right,” said @boandaffie.

Someone else (@haute.hort) added, “I wish I could stitch this. This is my Roman Empire.” “Matter of fact, there shouldn’t even be grass in between the trees. They should all be connected via a plant bed, with other companion plantings. It literally makes everything easier,” advised @.barroz. Even though some sources may suggest otherwise, some arborists confirm that volcano mulching is “an improper mulching technique where mulch is piled high against the trunk of a tree,” per Richmond Tree Stewards. It can result in diseases, root rot, and decreased oxygen and water absorption for the roots, per Penn State Extension.

You can follow @speakingfortrees on TikTok for more videos.