Fact Check: Will Trump Invade Greenland in a Quest To Lay Claim to the Island Nation? By Lauren Wellbank Published March 24 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET

Donald Trump began his second term in office by making several statements about his desire to lay claim to the country of Greenland — either by making the country a financial offer or by using brute force — to help secure the needs of the American people. However, Greenland has made it perfectly clear that it wants no part of the president's plans and instead would like to continue working towards its independence.

Can the island nation of just 57,000 stand up to Trump's bullying tactics? Or will Trump try to invade Greenland if he can't get his way through negotiations? Find out what the experts think below, including why Trump even wants the Arctic island.

Will Trump invade Greenland?

Trump's desire to get his hands on Greenland isn't new. In fact, he first mentioned it in 2019, according to USA Today. While his dreams didn't become a reality the first time around, Trump doesn't seem to have forgotten about his wish from back then, and he's spent the start of his new term doubling down on his hope to call the country his own.

But, Greenlanders don't seem to have any interest in becoming part of the United States. So, if Trump wants to make the island a territory, he'll have to take it from the unwilling Greenlanders by using the might of the U.S. army. And that's something that could have disastrous consequences for both countries.

That's because both Greenland and the U.S. are members of NATO, and USA Today says that an invasion could prompt a military response from the rest of the NATO members according to Article 5. Theoretically, that means an invasion of Greenland could force the U.S. into a battle with not just Greenland, but with all of NATO's 32 member countries, which include allies like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and so many more.

While we can't rule an invasion out, it seems like any aggressive movements made towards putting U.S. boots on Greenland's soil could trigger an epic military battle, and it's one that the U.S. guaranteed to win.

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Despite being a small country, Greenland has a lot going for it, according to Sky News. Not only is it rich in the rare earth minerals that are needed to run telecommunication systems and devices, it also has a wealth of untapped resources, including gas and oil. The location of the island is appealing as well, since it's close to potential shipping lines.