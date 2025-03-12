Nebraskans Are Crying Poor After Changes Put In Place by the Trump Administration Hurt Farmers Unfortunately, there is not a lot of sympathy for the famers. By Lauren Wellbank Updated March 12 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: meganfarinaa/TikTok, mrendvdi98r/TikTok, grouchycarmichael/TikTok

As Donald Trump's presidency progresses, many people are starting to feel the changes brought about by the different policies put into place during his second term. And while there are some fans of the changes being made, there seems to be a growing group of dissatisfied voters who are calling the president out. Unlike the many protests and rallies that are being held by those who opposed him from the start, this new group appears to be part of Trump's original base.

One group in particular was even trending on TikTok after asking if anyone cares if Nebraska goes broke in 2025. It seems like they are referencing the plight that is being experienced by the very farmers and citizens who voted Trump into office and who are now having to deal with the fallout from the very policies the president promised to put in place. Keep reading to learn more about Nebraska's struggles, including why everyone keeps throwing around the word bankruptcy.

Source: Roger Starnes Sr/Unsplash

Is Nebraska going broke in 2025?

Nebraska has been making headlines since the start of 2025 after state lawmakers revealed that there would be a massive hole in the state budget. However, things got worse when lawmakers overlooked a spending statement, according to local news station First Alert 6, which was delivered to the state legislature in January. In it, the federal government alerted lawmakers to the fact that the government would be lowering the amount of money it pays towards the state's Medicaid coverage.

In an instant, a frightening $198 million deficit jumped to negative $289 million, prompting people to start speculating online whether or not the state had enough money to stay financially solvent. While experts believe that there are rough times ahead for the lawmakers who must balance the state's budget, the state of Nebraska appears like it will avoid going completely broke.

Nebraska farmers are in trouble thanks to changes put in place by the Trump administration.

While the state itself seems poised to make it through the year, the farmers who call the Cornhusker State home may not be so lucky. In fact, TikTok is buzzing with posts from what one user described as "Nebraska Farmer Tok," featuring Nebraskans who are crying out for help after many of Trump's policies left them without the resources they need in order to run their farms.

From deporting the migrants who physically work the fields, to shuttering the agencies that deliver the subsidies many farmers rely on to pay the bills, Nebraskans say they're feeling the pinch. "I have a question for the rest of America," one woman asked on TikTok. "Does anyone even care about Nebraska?" Unfortunately for her, someone made a duet of the clip, explaining all the reasons they did not feel bad for what Nebraskan farmers were currently going through.

And she wasn't the only one. TikTok is full of videos featuring people listing out the different reasons why Nebraskan farmers shouldn't be shocked about what's going on, with TokToker wnds24 noting that Trump campaigned on his mass deportation plans for at least two years. And, according to the Center for Migration Studies, an estimated 40 percent of the agricultural workforce is made up of undocumented workers across the country.