There's a Really Good Reason the U.S. Needs to Get Electricity From Canada This was a great thing for everyone back when the relationship was better between the U.S. and Canada. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 13 2025, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Nikola Johnny Mirkovic/Unsplash

The deterioration of the U.S./Canada relationship made headlines at the start of 2025, and the heads of both governments went back and forth over what looks poised to become an all-out trade war. And, while President Donald Trump has threatened to put tariffs on goods coming in from countries like Canada, Mexico, and China, people have begun to pay more attention to where the things they purchase are coming from.

While most of the items we buy list their country of origin, many are surprised to learn that their electric is coming across the Canadian border. That has raised more questions than it has answered, with many people now deeply curious about why the U.S. gets its electricity from Canada. Continue reading to find out the answer.

Source: Robert Thiemann/Unsplash

Why do we get our electric from Canada?

It may be shocking to learn that the U.S. purchased $2.9 billion worth of electricity from Canada in 2023. That's because the U.S. power grid isn't always equipped to meet demand during certain months, which is when we look to Canada to help bridge the gap to keep the lights on. However, according to ABC News, it's not really the lights that the U.S. needs help with.

Instead, most of our energy purchases are made during the summer months, when the U.S. needs more juice to help power the air conditioners that are needed to keep much of the country comfortable during the summer months. Fortunately, Canada is happy to help us out during the hottest months of the year because their northern location allows their climate to remain more temperate until the seasons turn cooler, which is when they turn around and purchase some U.S. electric from us.

States like California, Nevada, and Arizona are among some of the top importers of Canadian energy, which can easily be transmitted into the country thanks to a shared power grid.

Why does the U.S. share an electrical grid with Canada?

The U.S. has had a warm and reciprocal energy-based relationship with its neighbor to the north for more than a century. During that time, the two countries have developed and maintained a massive electrical grid that stretches well across each of the borders. This arrangement has been beneficial to both parties, according to NPR, due in large part to the fact that having a larger power grid comes along with many perks that wouldn't be obtainable when using two smaller grids.

These benefits include a more robust and reliable electrical supply, which NPR notes is run using 30 transmission lines that cross through different U.S. and Canadian cities, thanks to the proximity of the countries. These massive lines allow both country's power grids to be integrated, which is something that can withstand outages that could easily disrupt power to millions.

Additionally, there's a lower price point when it comes to spreading the electric across such a large grid, something that benefits both those who use it and those who run it. "There's a basic economic factor that drives grid integration everywhere," Center for Strategic and International Studies fellow Cy McGeady told NPR.