Why Greenland Has to Import All of Its Christmas Trees

On Christmas Eve, people across Greenland go to church services, and many of the churchgoers show up in traditional national costumes. Also that day, some Greenlanders visit cemeteries and light candles in memory of departed loved ones, as noted by WhyChristmas.com.

Many Greenlanders also celebrate the holiday with a feast, in which it’s traditional for men to serve women, everyone to dance and play games, and of course, for people to exchange gifts.