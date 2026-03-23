Perez Hilton Opens up About Terrifying Health Scare — "My Stupidity Got Me In The Hospital" Hilton told his followers that he "saw God" while he was sick. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 23 2026, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: @theperezhilton/Instagram

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been a household name for anyone interested in celebrity and pop culture news for decades. And while his following has no doubt shifted over the years, he still has a loyal following of fans and Hollywood types who care very deeply about the gossip columnist's well-being. That's why so many of them found themselves asking why Perez Hilton was in the hospital after he shared some cryptic photos of himself on Instagram at the end of March 2026, where he looked distressed.

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But it wasn't just his expression, or the images that showed him clearly receiving intensive care from staff by way of a feeding tube and what appeared to be incision sites on his stomach, but it was the fact that a lot of the pictures appeared to show him crying as though he was very scared or in a great deal of pain. After Hilton was sent home from the hospital, he is finally ready to share his story with his followers and tell them what was so bad that it kept him bedridden for 21 days.

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Why was Perez Hilton in the hospital?

Hilton began teasing a mystery illness at the end of March, when he posted a series of photos of himself in the hospital on Mar. 21, 2026, with the caption, "March madness indeed! Have I got a story to tell!" People rushed to the comments to ask what was going on, wish him well, and tell him they hoped he would have a speedy recovery. A day later, he posted a video of himself with a feeding tube, where he appeared to be struggling to breathe as he wrote a word of thanks to hospital staff.

However, fans didn't find out what had happened until a day later, when he filmed a nearly 26-minute video about what had landed him in the hospital, revealing that he'd been admitted for 21 days before being released. With tears rolling down his cheeks, Hilton shared that his own "stupidity" had almost been his undoing, sharing that he had developed a perforated ulcer which turned into sepsis after failing to follow the instructions on flu medication, which required it to be taken with food.

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According to the video, his stay at Southern Hills Hospital had been a scary one, which involved laparoscopic surgery. But that wasn't the worst of it, because Hilton said the infection quickly spread, allowing fluids to build up in his lungs, requiring an additional procedure. From there, his heart began to develop a separate problem before he went on to develop a post-op infection. While Hilton isn't out of the woods yet — he is still on two IVs, with one line in his heart — he is recovering.

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According to Hilton, the news hasn't been all bad, even if he was pretty close to death a few times. That's because he says that the incident brought him closer to God, who he says appeared to him while he was fighting for his life. Now, he says he plans to start going to church, and he's even hoping to enroll his kids in Catholic school as a result.

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What happened with Perez Hilton's health?

It may be hard to believe that something as simple as not taking medication with food could cause this much trouble, but the Cleveland Clinic says that sepsis is a life-threatening condition that can be caused by just about any infection that triggers a full-body reaction. That's because your immune system goes overboard as a result of the infection, and it begins damaging healthy tissue and organs. From there, people can go into septic shock, which can lead to death within 12 hours.