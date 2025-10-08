How Is Dolly Parton Really Doing? Health Details Revealed "Do I look sick to you?" By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 8 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Very few people are unfamiliar with the name Dolly Parton. That's because the 79-year-old singer, and her trademark platinum blonde hair, is a pop culture icon, with massive musical hits as well as some top tier performances in beloved movies like 9 to 5. Her career isn't the only thing people love about her, as she's also a well-known advocate and philanthropist who sends free books to children around the world, causing many people to believe that the world is a better place with her in it.

Article continues below advertisement

However, we know that being a beloved icon can't prevent the inevitable — just like our collective positive thinking wasn't enough to help Betty White see her 100th birthday — which is why people get nervous whenever Parton's well-being is brought up, like it was in a social media post made by her sister in October 2025. While the health scare may not have been as dire as some thought, many people want to know what health issues Dolly Parton has. Keep reading to find out.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

What health issues does Dolly Parton have?

On Oct. 7, 2025, Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton posted a photo of her sister on Facebook alongside of a caption that said she had been "up all night praying" after her sister had fallen ill. Freida requested that "prayer warriors" join her in wishing for her sister to make a recovery. The vague post sparked a lot of concern from fans, especially since Parton had canceled a Dollywood appearance due to issues with kidney stones less than a month prior, according to People magazine.

The stone had caused an infection, which required a bit more recovery time than expected. Less than two weeks later, Parton postponed her planned six-date Las Vegas residency, according to Wikipedia. She was supposed to star in Dolly: Live in Las Vegas in December 2025, but instead pushed the dates out to September 2026, saying that she would be undergoing a health procedure that would make her unable to perform at the end of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

The outpouring of concern prompted Parton to make a statement about what was going on, reassuring her fans in a video that her health wasn't as dire as everyone thought, hilariously asking "Do I look sick to you," as she sat on a stool wearing her trademark eye makeup and a fire engine red blouse. "I'm working hard here," she joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton's husband died in March 2025.

While Parton appears in good health these days, people may be feeling extra sensitive about the singer since she lost her husband of 60 years in March 2025. According to People magazine, Carl Thomas Dean and Parton got married in 1966.

Source: Instagram