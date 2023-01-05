China Removes Another Layer of Animal Testing Requirements, Meaning More Brands Can Become Cruelty-Free

For years, China has been the sole country requiring animal testing for cosmetic products, which has held back many beauty, skincare, and personal care brands from gaining cruelty-free accreditation.

But now, China has lightened some of its regulations, meaning a number of popular companies can now be classified as truly cruelty-free, as reported by the popular blog Cruelty-Free Kitty, which runs a rigorous database of certified cruelty-free brands.