Harambe Was Killed 10 Years Ago — Where Is the Little Boy Who Survived Today? By Lauren Wellbank Published May 28 2026, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Christina Gillette/Unsplash

For a brief moment in 2016, the name Harambe was a household name. Not because of anything special the gorilla had done, but instead because of what had happened to him after a 3-year-old boy ended up in his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. What followed that day in May 2016 sent shockwaves across the country, both as animal lovers fought to preserve the memory of the gorilla and as armchair experts argued about who was really at fault when the toddler entered the animal's exhibit.

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Over the years, the memory of that day has faded. However, the anniversary of the animal's death has brought renewed interest, with plenty of people asking where is the Harambe kid now? Of course, finding out what became of the child all these years later is a challenging one as his family struggled to protect his identity in the backlash that followed the incident. Think you know what this little boy is up to today? Keep reading to find out if you're right about his fate.

Source: Joseph Chan/Unsplash

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Where is the Harambe kid now?

The child who fell into the Harambe enclosure said they were forced into hiding after the incident on May 28, 2026, when their then 3-year-old son, Isaiah Dickerson, fell into the 17-year-old silverback gorilla's enclosure. After his death, people blamed the Dickerson family for what happened, according to LAD Bible.

That backlash included everything from petitions to death threats, and they've stayed out of the spotlight ever since in order to keep their family safe from threats. Today, little is known about Isaiah and his family, as they try to stay out of the public eye.

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Did Harambe hurt the child who fell in his cage?

When Dickerson made his way into the enclosure after falling over the edge of the viewing area above Harambe's exhibit, people stood by in horror as the gorilla dragged the toddler through the water. However, despite the 13-foot drop and subsequent interactions with Harambe, WLWT reports that the boy escaped with just minor injuries after the incident, adding fuel to the fire of those who believe that Harambe didn't have to die and that he never showed any ill intent towards the child.

@king5news On this day in 2016, a young boy fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. Zoo officials were forced to shoot and kill the gorilla, Harambe. ♬ original sound - KING 5 Seattle - KING 5 Seattle

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Why was Harambe shot?

While we now know that Dickerson was okay when he was rescued, zoo officials had no way of knowing his condition at the time of the incident, nor how Harambe would act with prolonged exposure to the little boy. As such, they acted in what they felt was the best interest of the child and shot Harambe to avoid a different type of tragedy. Even a decade later, people still question whether that was the right choice at the time, and whether things could've gone differently had they waited.