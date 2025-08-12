This Zoo Lets Animals Play Different Musical Instruments — and No One Was Ready For It

Enrichment activities are vital for all captive animals, be they pets or wild animals, and this experiment was a great example.

Music has the power to uplift mood, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being, not just in humans but in animals too. For some species, it can even strengthen the bonds with their keepers or companions. Therefore, in a unique and heartwarming experiment, animal residents at a national zoo in Washington, D.C, were handed out musical instruments, letting them explore rhythm, sound, and a little bit of creativity. With curious animals tapping on pianos and other instruments, each species responded in its own heartwarming and interesting way.

An orange cat playing the piano. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ekaterina79)

A Smithsonian Zoo video showcases an unexpected lineup of animal musicians, from a sloth bear curiously playing a harmonica to an orangutan trying to play a xylophone. As reported by Mental Floss, the project was a part of an enrichment program, where zookeepers offered animals exciting experiences to keep their minds engaged and active. Moreover, the tools required for this are not just the musical instruments; they include anything that sparks curiosity and playfulness, like slime. It has also been observed that these activities stopped the animals from doing repetitive things, like swimming in circles and more.

An image of a dog listening to a man playing guitar. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Catherine Falls Commercial)

The official YouTube channel of the Smithsonian's National Zoo shared a video of Asian small-clawed otters playing piano in May 2014. In the caption, they wrote, “The otters are given the choice to play the keyboard or just sit back and enjoy the show—engaging their sight, touch, and hearing senses.” Beyond just music, the zoo also encouraged the animals to get creative with painting. In December 2014, they shared a video showing various animals using their senses to create artwork. Kenton Kerns, a mammal biologist, said, “Painting is a unique type of enrichment. It’s very strange for the animals, so they get a lot of sensations that they normally wouldn’t.”

He added, “A lot of our animals here at the National Zoo paint. From our small mammals to our great apes. We are only limited in terms of how many paintings we can do by the amount of supplies we have.” In the caption, the zoo wrote, “Painting is zoo enrichment that engages the animals’ senses of touch, smell, and sight and allows them to exercise control and choice over their masterpieces.” In addition to these, the zoo provides animals with a variety of other enrichment activities such as water play, scent stimulation, and other engaging experiences.

Meanwhile, these activities are very important for all the captive animals, whether they are pets like dogs and cats, or wild species like tigers and polar bears. It plays a major role not just in zoos, but also in wildlife sanctuaries, rehabilitation centers, and animal shelters. A key reason many animal care facilities prioritize enrichment is to prevent or reduce stereotypical behaviors that can develop in captive animals. These behaviors, including tossing their heads or constant chewing, are signs that an animal is experiencing boredom, frustration, or distress, as reported by Wild Enrichment.

