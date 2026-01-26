Explorer Investigating an Abandoned Zoo Stumbles on Deeply Troubling Discovery Inside Its Pond

YouTuber Sean King had a chilling wildlife encounter after throwing a brick into a pond of an abandoned zoo.

An explorer threw a stone in a pond of an abandoned zoo, and what happened next freaked him out. Phuket Zoo in Thailand is no longer operational after being left stranded in 2020, with all its wild inhabitants relocated. Sean King, a YouTuber known for exploring abandoned sites, walked into the zoo but rushed back out, fearing for his life. Finding wild animals in a zoo isn’t unusual, but witnessing that sight at an abandoned zoo will certainly throw you off. King was shocked seeing numerous full-grown crocodiles in and around a pond within the zoo. "No way, f**k! Mate, they are still in here, f**k! You're having a f**king laugh. This is abandoned!" he exclaimed. The most surprising aspect was the number of these wild reptiles present at the site, which PETA had previously described as “hell on Earth for animals.”

Crocodiles at the abandoned Phuket Zoo in Thailand. (Image Source: YouTube | @Im Going In)

King counted a whopping nine crocodiles at the site. "One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine... nine. There is nine crocodiles," he said. But suddenly, he observed that there were more, and he exclaimed in disbelief. "You're having a laugh. 10, 11! 12! F**king hell. Get them out of here. That is a crocodile pen with 12 crocs in,” he added. When he threw a stone into the pond, the crocodiles pounded on it, hoping it was a piece of meat. It then dawned upon the explorer that he wasn't safe at the site among a bunch of starving wild reptiles. "No way, I'm out of here, I've had enough of that! This ain't funny anymore," he said before rushing out, hopping on his scooter, and driving ahead. King evidently couldn't shake the scary image out of his mind and constantly kept looking out for crocodiles in the wild since they were "camouflaged."

He feared that a crocodile could be hiding and might jump on him when the chance arises. "You saw how they reacted when I threw that brick in? Mate, they are hungry," he added. That wasn't the only unexpected encounter that King had at the site. After fleeing the abandoned pond that was swarming with crocodiles, it took a while for the explorer to calm down. Freaked out or not, he continued to tour the site and gave a glimpse of the cages that once held wild animals. To his utter surprise, one of the cages wasn't empty. King was taken aback when he found a lone tiger sitting inside one of the cages.

Sean King captures video of a tiger in a cage at an abandoned zoo. (Image Source: YouTube | @Im Going In)

"There is a tiger. Look at him, poor f**ker," he said. Fortunately, the tiger wasn't dying of starvation while sitting all alone at the site. The tiger was being fed, and the ice box outside the cage with a bag full of sausages was evidence. However, King was more furious than terrified this time. He felt bad for the wild animal being left isolated within a neglected zoo with low supervision and maintenance. He felt the tiger peering at him, almost like it was a cry for help. Although King couldn't do much at the moment, he felt bad for the lone caged-up animal of the wild. It was apparent in his tone that he was furious over the negligence and lack of care from the authorities who were responsible for the relocation of animals after the zoo was closed permanently. "That's outrageous!" he exclaimed.

