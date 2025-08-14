Where Is New Caledonia? All About the French Territory Seeking Independence The region is not a French state just yet. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 14 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Quentin Fahrner/Unsplash

Among the French territories and destinations that attract countless people every year, little is popularly and widely known about the group of islands known as New Caledonia. Although it was assumed as recently as this summer that New Caledonia would be granted statehood under French purview, this is not the case. If you have followed along with the saga of the French territory known as New Caledonia becoming a French state, you know the drama continues to unfold.

With New Caledonia popping up in the news frequently as of late, many people may be wondering where New Caledonia actually is. Since the territory is possibly gaining statehood, is it connected to France? How far is New Caledonia from Paris? Below, we explore the ongoing details of New Caledonia's pursuit of statehood, as well as share insight into where New Caledonia is located.

Source: Sébastien Jermer/Unsplash A boat in the water is pictured in New Caledonia.

Where is New Caledonia?

According to a country profile on New Caledonia in BBC News, New Caledonia is located in the Pacific Ocean. Per the Britannica encyclopedia, New Caledonia is both an island and a "French unique collectivity" comprising both destination islands and uninhabited islands, as well. "A French overseas territory in the Pacific, New Caledonia has seen deep divisions between its indigenous Kanak population and Europeans, most notably over the thorny question of independence," per BBC News.

According to the Britannica encyclopedia, New Caledonia is 900 miles (or 1,500 km) east of Australia. According to the website Rome2Rio, it's roughly a 26-hour flight from New Caledonia to Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris.

New Caledonia languages, exports, and currency:

According to The World Factbook on the CIA website, the population of New Caledonia was 297,160 as of 2022. French is the official language, per The World Factbook, and there are an additional 33 Melanesian-Polynesian dialects spoken in New Caledonia. According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity, the top exports of New Caledonia were Ferroalloys ($1.03 billion), Nickel Mattes ($558 million), Nickel Ore ($408 million), Processed Crustaceans ($8.22 million), and Crustaceans ($4.77 million).

Interestingly, France is not the top destination for New Caledonia's exports of its precious nickel and other goods. In fact, per The Observatory of Economic Complexity, "The top destinations [for New Caledonia exports] were China ($1.53 billion), Japan ($178 million), Chinese Taipei ($61.8 million), India ($55.8 million), and France ($44.2 million).

According to the Money and currency page on the official New Caledonia Tourism website, "The local currency is the Franc Pacifique, or Franc CFP (FCFP or XPF), pegged to the Euro. Other currencies, such as the dollar or pound, are subject to international exchange rates. Unlike the Euro zone, which uses both Euros and Euro cents, New Caledonia exclusively uses the Franc." The territory has a banking system, accepts cash at businesses, and accepts various popular credit cards, as well.