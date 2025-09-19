Animal Kingdom's Beloved Gorilla Gino Passes Away at Age 44 — What Happened? Gino, the lowland gorilla, was one of the park's oldest residents. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Sept. 19 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Disney's Animals, Science, and Environment/Facebook.com

Anyone who has ever been to Disney World's Animal Kingdom park likely remembers a few key features of their trip. First, the iconic Tree of Life, that stands tall in the park and shows off the life sustaining power of Mother Nature. Second would have to be all of the animals that call the park home. Among all of the different and wonderful types of animals living in the Orlando theme park, one of the most notable was Gino. Gino, the lowland gorilla, was one of the park's oldest residents.

He had been brought to the park when the doors opened back in 1998, and he remained there until his final days, which took place in September 2025. As the oldest and one of the most recognizable residents of the park, many are asking what happened to Disney Animal Kingdom's Gino the gorilla? And what legacy will he leave behind now that he is no longer caged in the sprawling jungles that make up the theme park that sees millions of visitors each year?

Source: Sean Nufer/Unsplash

What happened to Gino?

Fans of Gino's were alerted about his death by a Facebook post that was shared by Disney's Animals, Science, and Environment group on Sept. 17, 2025. The post featured a closeup photo of the beloved gorilla, and began by sharing the heartbreaking news that the 44-year-old had died. "For nearly 30 years, Gino touched countless lives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with his playful spirit, gentle humor, and steady presence as a devoted father and troop leader," the memorial post read.

It continued to recount some of Gino's many other accomplishments during his time at the park, which included fathering 14 children, and helping to teach handlers and guests alike about the importance of conservation efforts as they pertain to lowland gorillas. While Gino's time at the park may have given researchers a chance to learn about the endangered gorillas, it's important to remember that these animals belong in their natural habitats whenever possible.

@travelingwithtasha22 I’m heartbroken to share that Gino, the 44-year-old western lowland gorilla I’ve loved seeing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, has passed away. 💔 For nearly 30 years, he brought so much joy with his playful spirit, gentle humor, and steady presence as a devoted dad and troop leader. He leaves behind 14 offspring, incredible contributions to gorilla care and conservation, and memories that will never be forgotten. Though he would have turned 45 this December, his legacy will live on—in his species and in the hearts of everyone he touched. Thank you, Gino. You’ll always be part of the Animal Kingdom family. 🦍✨ #ForeverInOurHearts #DisneyAnimalKingdom #RIPGorillaGino #WildlifeConservation #DisneyLove ♬ Beautiful Nature - Steven Solveig

"Though he would have turned 45 this December, Gino’s story will live on in the future of his species and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him," the post continued. Thousands of people reacted to the post shared on Facebook, and hundreds left words of sympathy and encouragement.

How did Gino die?

While a cause of death wasn't immediately made public, it looks like there's a chance that Gino may have simply succumbed to old age. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), western lowland gorillas typically only live to be between 30 to 40-years-old. And while Gino was approaching his 45th birthday, which would've been on the older end for a lowland gorilla, he likely would've been experiencing some health and mobility issues that typically hit older gorillas.