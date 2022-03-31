Exploring the Best and Less-Than-Magical Plant-Based Options at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Pirates, princesses, and presidents, oh my!

It's not surprising that Walt Disney World has been nicknamed "the happiest place on earth," with millions of people from all over the world flocking to the gates of the Orlando, Fl., theme parks each year to experience a bit of magic — no matter their age!

While consumers venture to the parks to meet their favorite Disney characters, ride on their favorite attractions, and take in a live-action show (or two), a big draw to Walt Disney World is, of course, the culinary experience.