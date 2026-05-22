Danny Go! Has Announced the Death of His 14-Year-Old Son Issac "Oh my sweet boy." By Lauren Wellbank Published May 22 2026, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: danielspaniels/Unsplash

Just about every parent's worst nightmare involves the loss of their child. And while many of us will never have to go through the heartache and grief of losing our children, some people tragically have to deal with this type of heartbreak. That's exactly what is happening in the home of children's entertainer Danny Go!, real name Daniel Coleman, who announced on May 22, 2026, that his 14-year-old son, Isaac, had lost his ongoing battle with an aggressive form of mouth cancer.

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The Danny Go! star shared the sad news in an Instagram post, where he has been keeping his followers up to date on everything that has been going on. Sadly, the 14-year-old's life ended too short, but it's clear from the messages of sympathy and support that he will be well remembered by friends and family for his enduring spirit and the bravery he showed up until his final days. Keep reading to learn more about what happened to Danny Go's son and how the family is coping with the loss.

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What was the cause of death for Danny Go's son?

On May 22, Coleman shared a post on his personal Instagram account, sharing that his son had died. "Oh my sweet boy," Coleman captioned a post with two photos of his son, one a close-up portrait of the boy and the other a black-and-white candid where the father was clutching his son in his arms. "There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet," the caption continued, where he described how he felt proud looking through photos and videos of his son during the last week while he was ill.

According to People magazine, the 14-year-old had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer, a fact he shared in December 2025. And while Coleman said he had always known that cancer would be in his son's future because of an inherited condition that he was diagnosed with when he was younger, the bereaved father shared that at the time, he never expected his son to get so sick, and at such a young age.

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"Been getting lots of scans and we're not sure yet how much it's spread," he continued. "But for now, the plan is to try and remove the cancer surgically asap." Sadly, it was ultimately that very cancer that took his son's life, despite undergoing an eight-hour surgery back in January 2026 to try to remove the tumors and to stop the progression of the disease. Coleman shared that their surgeon was "less than optimistic" at the time.

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What is Fanconi anemia, the condition that Danny Go's son had?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Fanconi anemia is a genetic condition that causes certain genes to mutate. Because of this mutation, it can increase your risk of cancerous tumors, and it requires ongoing screening and medical care to help manage risk factors.