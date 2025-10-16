'General Hospital' Star Kirsten Storms Shares Health, Brain Surgery Update The soap star has battled with her health for years. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 16 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: kirstenstorms/Instagram.com

When you become famous, you may expect there to be a certain amount of public interest in your private life. From who you're dating to where you're headed for the holidays, all seems to be up for public consumption. And while topics like whether you're going to travel or stay home for Christmas aren't exactly super private, a celebrity's health actually is. And that's especially true when they're in the middle of a medical crisis that requires something as scary as brain surgery.

It's that very topic that has General Hospital star Kirsten Storms speaking out on Instagram, offering her fans a peek into a super personal health update about her life. It sounds like Storms felt compelled to share some of the private details of what was going on after she saw rumors spreading online after she was spotted in the hospital. What's happening with Kirsten Storms' health? Keep reading as we break down what's been said about the soap star's health and wellbeing.

Kirsten Storms shares update about her health amidst rumors.

On Oct. 14, 2025, Storms shared a lengthy update on her Instagram about her health. She shared the black and white post with her followers, explaining how she had been at the doctors, undergoing a routine follow-up scan after having a cyst removed from her brain in 2021. However, once her doctors started looking at the results, they discovered that she had an aneurysm on the right side of her brain. Storms wrote on Instagram that she felt compelled to share her story after rumors spread online.

Apparently someone wrote a blog post claiming that Storms had tried to "unalive" herself, which prompted Storms to make the big reveal about her aneurysm, as well as update fans about her decision to move out of Los Angles, noting that "aneurysms (obviously) can be caused by stress," which made her realize that she needed to make some lifestyle changes to reduce her stress.

Those changes included moving away from Hollywood with her daughter Harper, according to her Instagram post, to somewhere that would allow her to prioritize her "physical and mental health."

Kirstin Storms will undergo brain surgery.

This will be the second time Storms undergoes a procedure on her brain. In 2021, she had a craniotomy to remove some noncancerous cysts, according to Variety magazine. This time, doctors will use a method known as "coiling" to fix the aneurysm. Johns Hopkins Medicine describes the procedure, which is also known as endovascular coiling, to block the flow of blood to the aneurysm. This can help prevent the aneurysm from rupturing, which can cause complications ranging from brain damage to death.