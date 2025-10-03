Jane Goodall’s Death Sparks Outpouring of Tributes From Her Famous Fans Goodall devoted her entire life to the planet and all of the creatures living on it. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 3 2025, 7:52 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

The world is in mourning after it was announced that Jane Goodall had passed away on Oct. 1, 2025 at the age of 91. Born in Hampstead, London, the conservationist made a name for herself thanks to the work she did as a primatologist and anthropologist, and she is largely considered a pioneer in the world of primate ethology. As such, she's leaving a large hole behind in her absence, and her fans and followers have been quick to share their thoughts on her legacy and loss.

Everyone from major Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, to model turned activist Gisele Bündchen, are sharing their thoughts on Goodall on social media. Keep reading to see some of the meaningful tributes people are making online about Jane Goodall.

Source: The Mega Agency

The Jane Goodall Institute wrote that her work had "revolutionized science."

The Jane Goodall Institute broke the news about her death in an Instagram post, writing that she had died from natural causes while in California for part of a U.S speaking tour. The comments on the post were from followers who couldn't believe the news, sharing their immediate reactions to the sad announcement. "Dr. Goodall you fundamentally shifted how humans relate to the world around us, we are forever indebted to your groundbreaking work — rest in power," one person wrote.

"I'm truly heartbroken right now," another person wrote. "You were a testament to the strength of humanity's connection to the natural world, and where love and gentleness can take us. Your words were warm yet powerful and your message will live on for generations. You'll always be a hero to myself and millions. You will be forever missed."

Jane Fonda says her heart is broken after learning the news of Goodall's death.

Renowned activist Jane Fonda shared a photo of herself alongside of Goodall on the first day of October, writing about how her "heart breaks" at the news that her longtime friend has died. "Through her work with chimps, she did more than any human being has, to let us understand the richness of animal lives: their intelligence, skills, unique personalities, use of tools, empathy, suffering when one of theirs was killed," she wrote before adding that she loved Goodall very much.

Gisele Bündchen talked about the "light" inside of Goodall.

Supermodel turned activist Gisele Bündchen shared a photo of herself alongside of the woman she called "extraordinary," calling out her dedication to animals and the planet. "She touched countless lives with her wisdom and kindness and will be deeply missed, her light and legacy will shine on forever," the post continued, before Bündchen offered a word of gratitude towards Goodall for "changing the world."

Leonardo DiCaprio called Goodall a "her for the planet."