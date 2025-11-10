What Happened to the Bronx Police Seals? A Wild History You Won’t Believe If you ever thought the Navy SEALS were actual seals, this story is for you. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 10 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: indipine/TikTok

In the storied history of the famed New York City borough, The Bronx, there resides one wild tale that has remained dormant for years. Not in the bevy of Bronx coffee shops, delis, or its subway stops are its residents and tourists speaking of the time when three harbor seals were trained to retrieve .38-caliber revolvers. That is, until November 2025, when a TikTok user, who claimed to think about this story every day of her life, and now, so do we.

You have no doubt heard of police K-9s, mounted police units who work with horses, and other animal-based outreach programs. But other mammals, historically, haven't always been included in the annals of police lore. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the tale of the time when harbor seals were trained to perform police duties. Seriously.

Source: Gianandrea Villa/Unsplash

Three seals were trained by Bronx police in the '80s.

According to an archived story in The New York Times from June 17, 1987, trainers at the Northwind Undersea Institute, located on City Island in the Bronx, sought to teach three harbor seals to "retrieve .38-caliber revolvers thrown into water tanks. In return, Joy Ross, their trainer, gives them fresh herring. It's one of those herring-for-guns deals."

Sandlofer, at the time, explained that among the variety of police duties the seals were being trained to perform, the seals were being taught to retrieve handguns tossed into bodies of water throughout New York City, as well as retrieve drugs and contraband. ''People come here from all over the world now,'' Sandlofer said, per The New York Times, ''to see the work we're doing with the seals and with rescue equipment for beached whales."

my roman empire is the unsuccessful 1980s new york police training program that revolved around giving seals guns pic.twitter.com/KAwEtaisuB — indy of the rotund table (@therotundtable) August 15, 2025

The "Seal Search and Recovery Team," Sandlofer said, was to be taught to "take underwater photographs for bridge inspection and other purposes, and to find submerged bodies, which can impede the navigation of New York pleasure boaters, among other things." Former Borough President Stanley Simon was tabbed as the namesake for one of the three seals, whom the training team dubbed the "official seal."

"Stanley is a 2-year-old harbor seal, who retrieves the handguns to the delight of schoolchildren who visit the museum in groups almost every day. Stanley also demonstrated one of his new tricks yesterday, something more macabre, which is unbuckling seat belts on submerged humans," The New York Times reported. "God forbid a seal has hobbies," one TikTok user commented in response to indipine's explainer video. Another admitted, "I always thought Navy SEALS were literal seals; I feel less crazy!"

So, what happened to the seals?

As @indipine explains in Part 2 of her tale, a staff member embezzled money intended for the seals' care, so the seals were relocated to another facility. The police training, as you might expect, concluded following the transfer of the seals to another location.