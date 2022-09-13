EPA Opens Investigation on the Jackson, Miss. Water Crisis

Six weeks ago, a rain storm caused the Pearl River to flood, and as a result, a water treatment plant in Jackson, Miss. failed. Tests later showed the water contained unsafe amounts of manganese and lime.

Still, more than 150,000 residents are still without potable drinking water. And if the EPA's investigations on Jackson, Miss.' water crisis have similar results to that of the tainted water in Flint, Mich., it could lead to various criminal charges and lawsuits.