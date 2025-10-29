Popular Roasted Nuts Recalled in 5 States Due to Undeclared Allergen — Check if You Bought These

Hampton Farms recalled roasted nuts after the FDA discovered issues with the product label.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has brought another food recall to light. Hampton Farms recently withdrew its products from the market over suspected contamination. Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted and Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted are the products recalled by the company after an undeclared hazelnut allergen was found present. Although hazelnut was listed as an ingredient on the products, a statutory warning about the allergen was missing, raising concern. The lack of a serious warning could be life-threatening for someone who's severely allergic to hazelnuts.

Assorted tree nuts in different bowls (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fcafotodigital)

Last month, the FDA conducted its routine paperwork and identified the missing warning statement about the allergen. No illness has yet been reported, but a prompt recall was announced by the manufacturer. For the consumers' sake, the firm released the details of the affected products, which are as follows: Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted has 8 10111 02237 8 as its Universal Product Code, and the UPC for Mixed Nuts Roasted and Salted is 8 10111 02236 1. If you come across these products, stay wary and don't purchase them, especially if you are allergic to hazelnuts.

A close-up shot of hazelnuts. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yullia Podolinskaya)

The products were distributed in September this year in clear plastic containers or tubs. By the time the recall was announced, the products were sent to Stop&Shop stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The firm has urged the consumers, who already have these affected products in their storage, to return them and get a full refund. Discarding the product is another viable option that the FDA supports. In case of any query, the consumers can contact Hampton Farms Customer Service Representatives at 1-800-313-2748, who are available from Monday through Friday till 5 p.m. EST. There have been many recalls lately. Many cases have come up where companies have pulled their products off the market over safety concerns or contamination issues.

Recently, around 6 million eggs were recalled over the presence of salmonella. Two million pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky that are sold to massive outlets like Costco and Sam's Club, were also recalled when tiny pieces of metal were discovered in the meat. Conveyor belt damage was found to be the reason behind this contamination. Twin Sisters Creamery's cheese and cheese products are made with unpasteurized milk, were found to be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) and Escherichia coli O103. The news came to the surface after three consumers were reported to be ill.

Depiction of life-threatening viruses spreading in an environment (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zhengshun Tang)

Whenever a company's products are found to be faulty or contaminated, the FDA makes an effort to "remove or correct the violative product," as per the website. The recall strategies are created based on the amount of harm the contaminated products can cause to the consumers. "Recalls that are not indicated as being terminated are either ongoing or completed," the website added. The firm also plays a major role in spreading awareness among the public regarding the hazards that the faulty product can cause. It also urges consumers to stay up-to-date with the foodborne illness outbreaks that are linked to FDA-regulated food products. The firm's Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation (CORE) is responsible for the response, action, and overseeing the whole process.

