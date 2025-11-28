Holiday Barks Sold at Aldi Recalled Nationwide Over Undeclared Allergen Just Ahead of Festive Season

Undeclared allergens can trigger severe or potentially life-threatening reactions in people who are allergic.

Food recalls due to different types of contamination have become increasingly common these days as safety checks are frequently detecting issues like undeclared allergens, bacteria, or foreign objects in the products. These recalls are very important for protecting public health, since even a minor mistake can turn out to be a serious risk. Though disruptive for the company, recalls help maintain trust in the food supply. In one such news, a popular holiday treat, which was being sold at Aldi grocery stores across the country, has now been recalled just a few days before the festive season begins.

An Aldi grocery store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Cmspic)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted an official notice on Wednesday claiming that Silvestri Sweets Inc., based in Geneva, Illinois, is recalling its 5-ounce Choceur-branded Cookie Butter Holiday Barks after finding out that they may contain undeclared allergens. Food safety experts believe that the product might contain pecans, which can trigger severe or potentially life-threatening reactions in people who are allergic to them. Similarly, the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain unlisted wheat, posing a similar danger to people with wheat allergies. The issue was detected when officials found out that the two varieties of Holiday Bark mentioned above had been accidentally swapped during the packaging process.

The products that are being recalled. (Image Source: FDA)

The Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon flavor ended up in Cookie Butter bags, leaving pecans undeclared on the product label, while the Cookie Butter variety was placed in packages meant for the pecan-based bark, causing wheat to go undeclared. The recalled Cookie Butter Holiday Bark comes in 5-ounce Choceur pouches marked with the lot number 29225 and a 'best by' date of 05/2026, printed on the back. On the other hand, the recalled Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark is also sold in 5-ounce Choceur pouches, labeled with the same lot number, 29225, but with a 'best by' date of 08/2026.

The FDA further claimed that despite the serious nature of the allergens, fortunately, no illnesses have been reported until now. They also stated, “Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 – M-F 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CST.” This was a major issue because, under the law, pecans and wheat are two of the nine major allergens that must be clearly identified on food labels. Other allergens in the list include milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame, as reported by Newsweek.

A woman is shopping at Aldi's. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Scott Olson)

The reactions to wheat or pecan allergies can range from minor issues like hives or swelling on the lips to dangerous complications like anaphylaxis, which can lead to severe breathing difficulties. Meanwhile, an organization called Food Allergy Research & Education stated on its website, "Approximately 33 million people in the United States have at least one food allergy. Nearly 11 percent of adults aged 18 or older have at least one food allergy. This is more than 27 million adults." So, if you are allergic, it’s very important to carefully check every food label before consuming anything.

