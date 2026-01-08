Nestlé Expands Massive Baby Formula Recall — What Parents Need to Know

Initially, the recall was issued in Europe, but now it has expanded to Africa, America, and Asia.

The environment we live in is punctuated with a matrix of little bugs, many of which remain invisible to the naked eye. When the environment is running low on its vital resources, these bugs infiltrate the soil, water, or plants, stealing energy and triggering a cascade of toxification. Bacillus cereus is one of them. The bacterium is notorious for producing a toxin called cereulide that affects a person’s mitochondrial function, which spins the entire body out of control, ultimately jolting it into a bad onset of vomiting. Lately, Nestlé detected this bacteria in hundreds of their baby food products, following which they issued a global product recall for NAN, SMA, Beba, and Alfamino formula.

The United States Food and Drug Administration's "Bad Bug Book" even estimated that the U.S. experiences nearly 63,400 episodes of B. cereus-caused food poisoning every year. In this case, thankfully, no illness in babies has been reported so far. Initially, the recall was issued in Europe, but after an investigation revealed contamination in other products, Nestlé expanded the recall to Africa, America, and Asia.

Nestle's headquarters in Switzerland (Image Source: Getty Images | Tamer Soliman)

B. cereus, as NIH describes, causes gastrointestinal illnesses with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It is often found in contaminated beef, turkey, rice, beans, and vegetables, and the diarrheal sickness is often related to meats, milk, vegetables, and fish. Vomiting is the most common symptom, but sometimes the person feels nauseous or extremely lethargic when they consume food contaminated with this bug. The bug was contaminating the arachidonic acid (ARA) oil that the company uses to produce its infant nutrition products. After a routine test revealed the presence of B. cereus toxin in the ARA oil, the company had no alternative but to recall the products.

The baby formula products have been pulled from the shelves in at least 37 countries, including Brazil, China, South Africa, Australia, and Mexico. “Nestlé remains committed to keeping parents, caregivers and the public informed, and to providing clear, transparent information and support throughout this process,” the food and beverage brand affirmed on its website. Symptoms parents should look out for include severe or persistent vomiting, diarrhea, or unusual lethargy, especially between 30 minutes and 6 hours after exposure to affected products. If you see symptoms, please consult a doctor immediately.

A close-up picture of baby formula. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Huizeng Hu)

Brazil's health ministry said the toxin was detected in products being manufactured in the Netherlands, while Nestlé Australia said the affected products were manufactured in Switzerland. Nestlé China reported importing the products from Europe, according to Channel News Asia. Austria’s health ministry said the recall affected more than 800 baby food products from more than 10 factories and was the largest in Nestlé’s history.

Nestlé doesn’t release the sales data in public, but according to CBC, infant formula is part of its Nutrition and Health Science division, which accounted for 16.6% of the company's total 2024 sales of $114 billion. The recall, however, is adding only 0.5% loss to the annual sales, the company said. The recall is putting pressure on the company’s new CEO, Philipp Navratil. Navratil, who took over after a review of management upheaval, had been building efforts to revitalize the company, and this recall serves as a major setback and distraction in his vision. The company is conducting a “full root-cause analysis” to make sure all the loose points in the manufacturing system are fixed, and the episode doesn’t repeat in the future.

